DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. The designation recognizes that Credera has proven ability and track record of delivering secure solutions and enabling client success.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by this recent achievement of the Machine Learning, DevOps, Data and Analytics, and Well Architected competencies.

"Security should never be an afterthought," said Jason Goth, Credera Chief Technology Officer. "This AWS Security Competency reinforces the trust our clients have in Credera to provide value to their customers with safe and scalable cloud solutions."

"The importance of security cannot be overstated; it is core to everything we do at Credera," said James Shaw, Cloud Security Lead at Credera in the UK. "It is fantastic news that Credera a Global Boutique Consulting firm, has gained this industry recognition from AWS."

At Credera, security is fundamental to our core services in Cloud, Data, Digital Transformation, and Engineering. Credera has a long history of successfully delivering high value, complex and secure solutions to our customers leveraging AWS Technology. All this centers around infusing security into every step of the process. Credera's unique combination of five key AWS competencies demonstrates our team's ability to deliver the full-cycle of next-generation products to support our clients at every stage.

"Credera's security discipline is an important part of the value we bring to all our clients," said Zach Vinduska, Credera Chief Information Security Officer. "The achievement of the AWS Security Competency is a demonstration of our commitment to protecting our clients from cyber risks."

Headquartered in Dallas, today Credera has a team of more than 4,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

