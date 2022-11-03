Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Lennox International to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced that CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier are scheduled to present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, November 8 at 9:40 a.m. Presentation materials and a link to the live webcast can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc. is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

