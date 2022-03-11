Valmark Advisers, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $4.97Bil. The top holdings were VEA(9.63%), VOO(6.60%), and SPYV(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Valmark Advisers, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Valmark Advisers, Inc. bought 608,735 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 13,155,549. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.86 per share and a market cap of $89.67Bil. The stock has returned -24.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

During the quarter, Valmark Advisers, Inc. bought 525,189 shares of NAS:GTR for a total holding of 2,332,991. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.14.

On 11/03/2022, WisdomTree Target Range Fund traded for a price of $21.3794 per share and a market cap of $53.98Mil. The stock has returned -18.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

During the quarter, Valmark Advisers, Inc. bought 210,924 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 5,960,139. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.48 per share and a market cap of $18.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Valmark Advisers, Inc. bought 254,268 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 5,791,978. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.7 per share and a market cap of $61.56Bil. The stock has returned -26.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, Valmark Advisers, Inc. bought 170,732 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 572,790. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0101 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

