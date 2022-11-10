SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 23rd showroom in Palo Alto, California and 24th showroom in Baltimore, Maryland. Brilliant Earth’s expansion of brick & mortar showrooms nationwide complements its innovative e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want, in-person or online.



“We are excited to see our retail footprint in both California and the Mid-Atlantic region continue to grow,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “With the holiday season upon us, we look forward to connecting with new customers planning a holiday proposal or searching for the perfect gift. The purchase of an engagement ring or piece of fine jewelry is a highly considered decision. Our showrooms are designed to help meet the needs of a new generation of customers, providing them an intimate, personalized and joyful shopping experience.”

Both showrooms are located in premier locations. The Baltimore showroom is located in the storied waterfront neighborhood of Harbor East, adjacent to the Inner Harbor and historic Fells Point areas and is housed on the second floor of the E.J. Codd Building. The arrival of Brilliant Earth marks a new-era in this port town and home to notable history makers.

Brilliant Earth’s Palo Alto showroom is located in the Stanford Shopping Center, home to luxury and innovative direct to consumer brands. The Stanford Shopping Center is adjacent to the campus of Stanford University, where Brilliant Earth’s co-founders, Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg met as classmates and first began exploring the idea to disrupt the jewelry industry.

The showrooms offer a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry experts, supported by Brilliant Earth’s leading online capabilities, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking options. Just in time for the holidays, the brand has launched their vibrant, limited-edition gemstone Cocktail Ring Collection.

The Baltimore and Palo Alto showrooms join Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets, including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, Washington D.C., and now Palo Alto and Baltimore.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 24 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT STANFORD SHOPPING CENTER

Stanford Shopping Center is Northern California's premier shopping and dining destination with Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, as well as Apple, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Wilkes Bashford, Ermenegildo Zegna, and more than 125 world-class luxury brands and restaurants, all in a spectacular outdoor garden environment. Unparalleled shopping, extraordinary dining and breathtaking gardens all combine to create a truly unique shopping experience. For more information, visit www.stanfordshop.com.

ABOUT HARBOR EAST

Harbor East is an affluent area known for its vibrant dining scene, with trendy fusion restaurants and slick bars overlooking the docks. Homey Italian restaurants, delis and cafes dot the busy streets of nearby Little Italy. The Civil War Museum examines the city’s wartime role and links to the Underground Railroad. A harborside promenade leads towards the aquarium and interactive museums at Inner Harbor.

