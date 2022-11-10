Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Freshworks Inc. (“Freshworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In September 2021, Freshworks completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 28.5 million shares of common stock at $36 per share.

On February 10, 2022, Freshworks announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, reporting flat calculated billings growth and revenue growth deceleration (of only 44% year-over-year).

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $4.05, or 18%, to close at $18.41 per share on February 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 3, 2022, after market hours, Freshworks reported its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing a third quarter of decelerating revenue growth and billings that missed consensus estimates and declined 13% quarter over quarter.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.97, or 5.7%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $15.99 per share on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Freshworks securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

