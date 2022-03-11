Parametrica Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $49.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(10.06%), XLI(7.08%), and IBB(7.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parametrica Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,500 shares in NAS:IBB, giving the stock a 7.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.02 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $126.09 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

The guru established a new position worth 13,839 shares in NAS:ALNY, giving the stock a 5.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.74 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $213.0776 per share and a market cap of $26.37Bil. The stock has returned 27.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.19 and a price-sales ratio of 26.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 88,592 shares. The trade had a 5.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/03/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.355 per share and a market cap of $264.17Bil. The stock has returned 7.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Parametrica Management Ltd bought 12,392 shares of NYSE:WOLF for a total holding of 24,352. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.76.

On 11/03/2022, Wolfspeed Inc traded for a price of $72.3 per share and a market cap of $8.74Bil. The stock has returned -46.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wolfspeed Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -103.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 60,642-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $16.14 per share and a market cap of $15.92Bil. The stock has returned -47.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 221.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

