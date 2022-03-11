Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 466 stocks valued at a total of $1.91Bil. The top holdings were VCSH(6.51%), VTIP(6.05%), and VCIT(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:RS by 93,327 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $183.74.

On 11/03/2022, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co traded for a price of $198.38 per share and a market cap of $11.74Bil. The stock has returned 34.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 93,972 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 548,940. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $143.7 per share and a market cap of $11.94Bil. The stock has returned -24.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 375,826 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 1,845,083. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $28.68 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned -26.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 243,187 shares of BATS:EFV for a total holding of 1,001,410. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $40.72 per share and a market cap of $13.94Bil. The stock has returned -17.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

During the quarter, Empirical Financial Services, LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought 439,575 shares of NAS:KRT for a total holding of 558,628. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.1.

On 11/03/2022, Karat Packaging Inc traded for a price of $14.76 per share and a market cap of $294.17Mil. The stock has returned -34.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karat Packaging Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

