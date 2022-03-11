SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

450 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, SUITE 301 SUMMIT, NJ 07901-2610

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(8.51%), AAPL(3.73%), and MSFT(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOV by 63,241 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.81.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.13 per share and a market cap of $5.31Bil. The stock has returned 0.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 93,481 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.36 per share and a market cap of $16.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 111,721 shares in NAS:VMBS, giving the stock a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.39 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $43.915 per share and a market cap of $13.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 206,000 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.225 per share and a market cap of $21.19Bil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought 62,870 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 99,843. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.11 per share and a market cap of $37.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

