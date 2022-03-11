WealthTrust Axiom LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 248 stocks valued at a total of $262.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.83%), EPM(4.42%), and KMI(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 147,300-share investment in NAS:PCOM. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.99 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Points.com Inc traded for a price of $24.99 per share and a market cap of $372.95Mil. The stock has returned 45.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Points.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.38, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISSC by 280,070 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.25.

On 11/03/2022, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc traded for a price of $8.99 per share and a market cap of $155.31Mil. The stock has returned 30.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ASC by 132,707 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.91.

On 11/03/2022, Ardmore Shipping Corp traded for a price of $14.1069 per share and a market cap of $565.97Mil. The stock has returned 231.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ardmore Shipping Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought 21,327 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 119,777. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 11/03/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $37.37 per share and a market cap of $158.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 9,301-share investment in NAS:SIMO. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.38 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Silicon Motion Technology Corp traded for a price of $57.8 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicon Motion Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

