Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), has developed a premier career exploration program — Ignite by Jackson — to help young professionals learn about opportunities within the financial services industry. Ignite offers hands-on experience across multiple financial disciplines, including banking, insurance and asset management, as well as information technology (IT) specialties. The financial services track of Ignite launched in 2018, and the program has recently been enhanced with the new IT segment, welcoming its first class of participants in September 2022.

“There is an industry-wide need to attract young talent in financial services as a growing segment of professionals near retirement,” said Dana Rapier, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Jackson. “Jackson is committed to finding new and innovative ways to drive awareness for the exciting and fulfilling positions that exist across our industry. That is the purpose of Ignite: to provide a unique, paid opportunity for strong-performing associates to identify and accelerate their careers in financial services through education, preparation and first-hand experience.”

Ignite offers industry and company-specific product training, professional development workshops such as resume building and interview preparation, networking opportunities, leadership exposure and dedicated mentorship. More than 150 participants have completed Ignite since its inception, with roughly half moving into full-time roles at Jackson or within the industry. As part of the program, Jackson partners with other financial services providers to offer participants broad exposure to the industry and varying career opportunities. Participating firms include Merrill Lynch, Northwestern Mutual and Sigma Financial, who visit Jackson’s office to present on relevant topics, including their corporate cultures and open positions in asset and wealth management, commercial banking, accounting, trading and client services.

“After joining the Ignite program when it first launched in 2018, I was able to gain a deeper understanding of financial services, create a robust portfolio and expand my professional network,” said Ellie Parsons, fund accountant II at Jackson National Asset Management, LLC (JNAM), one of Jackson’s subsidiaries. “Through Ignite, I was often pushed outside of my comfort zone, enabling me to develop relationships with new colleagues and build the confidence to present in front of large groups. This program led to my current role at JNAM’s Chicago office, and within the last four years I have had the opportunity to advance my career within the company. Ignite speaks to Jackson’s culture, which I fell in love with — they truly value associates and take special steps to encourage personal and professional growth.”

The recently launched IT segment is designed for local students studying IT, computer science or related majors to obtain real-world experience supporting various technology teams at Jackson, including delivery, engineering and information security.

“The success of the Ignite program has enabled us to expand our talent pipeline by including the IT segment and provide college students with a unique opportunity to gain meaningful corporate IT experience while still in school,” said Dev Ganguly, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Jackson. “We’re proud to offer a robust program that provides exposure to key technology concepts such as AGILE methodology, programming and coding. Students will build their professional skills, think creatively and collaborate with others as they explore career opportunities in the growing field of financial services IT.”

Jackson is committed to a culture of integrity, inclusion, empowerment and growth. The company understands employees desire more than a job — they want community and purpose. Jackson offers opportunities to take on challenges, get involved in causes that are important and learn from a diverse network of peers. For more information about careers at Jackson — including entry-level, part-time and student-specific positions — visit the Careers+page on Jackson.com.

