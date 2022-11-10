Align Probiotic, the #1 doctor recommended probiotic brand,‡ is educating women on the connection between gut and vaginal health with the launch of their Women’s Dual Action Probiotic. Align Women’s Dual Action Probiotic was developed with proven, well-researched ingredients to support women’s digestive and vaginal health by Senior Scientist Chelsay Brewster and her team after speaking to real women and seeing a gap in the market for their needs.

A woman’s microbiome is made up of trillions of bacteria that play an important role in whole body health, including gut and vaginal health. When women have to deal with countless daily responsibilities, burnout, and pressure from society, the burden of juggling it all can affect overall health and generally make their bodies feel out of balance. Align is stepping in with a solution that helps maintain gut and vaginal balance* with just one capsule a day so women can be their best while powering through the daily challenges in their lives.

When taken daily, Align Women's Dual Action helps soothe occasional digestive upsets like bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort* with their unique strain, Bifidobacterium 35624™. Additionally, it contains feminine health probiotics La-14® & HN001™^ to help support vaginal health & promote bacterial and yeast balance, plus botanical Chaste Tree to help maintain monthly mood balance.*

To help bring this product to market, Align has tapped new moms and US Women’s National Soccer Team’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who know best how women often have to juggle it all.

“A healthy gut is needed to keep your whole body in balance. Women not only have a gut microbiome but a vaginal microbiome as well, both of which impact overall balance,” said Chelsay Brewster. “I talked to many women and became determined to find the right botanical ingredient and probiotics to keep our bodies in balance. We handpicked these ingredients that are backed by scientific data showing that they help. We’re excited to team up with partners like Ashlyn and Ali who have the goal of educating women on how gut and vaginal health are intertwined.”

“Being a mom of two is a full-time job in and of itself, and adding in practices, games, and general pressures from society women face, there are many factors which can kick you off balance,” said Gotham FC’s Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris. “We’re excited to partner with Align to help educate all other women who may not know that your gut and vaginal health are so closely connected, and most importantly, providing them with a solution to help keep both in balance,” said Gotham FC’s Defender Ali Krieger.

ABOUT ALIGN PROBIOTIC

Align Probiotic has a variety of daily probiotic supplements that fortify your digestive system with healthy bacteria.*

The digestive benefits in our Align 24/7*§ Digestive Support capsules and chewables come from a unique strain of bacteria only found in Align. In the 1990s, a group of gastroenterologists and microbiologists began researching probiotic strains, and they discovered Bifidobacterium 35624™. Developed with over 20 years of research, our probiotic naturally helps fortify your digestive system, and helps soothe occasional bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort.*

Align’s portfolio of probiotics can benefit you year-round when taken daily. Some products, like Align’s DualBiotic gummies have prebiotics to help nourish your good bacteria and probiotics to add more good bacteria to your gut.* Others have probiotics specifically designed to fortify the 70% of your immune system located in the gut,* as in Align’s Gut Health + Immunity Support Capsules.*

Even medical experts prefer Align, as it is recommended over 2 times more often than any other probiotic brand by gastroenterologists.‡

