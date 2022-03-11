Nelson Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

545 MIDDLEFIELD ROAD MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $340.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.18%), AAPL(4.87%), and KO(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 34,698 shares. The trade had a 3.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $373.05 per share and a market cap of $282.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 37,850 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $131.37 per share and a market cap of $328.75Bil. The stock has returned -50.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-book ratio of 13.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.56 and a price-sales ratio of 11.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Nelson Capital Management, LLC bought 34,506 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 37,976. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/03/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $98.32 per share and a market cap of $248.77Bil. The stock has returned 13.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 49,374 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0101 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JSCP by 50,517 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.15.

On 11/03/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $44.86 per share and a market cap of $192.72Mil. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

