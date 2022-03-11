Mercer Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $52.00Mil. The top holdings were FMX(32.24%), VIG(24.19%), and VOO(14.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mercer Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mercer Investments LLC bought 52,746 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 266,626. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.

On 11/03/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $71.0751 per share and a market cap of $25.37Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Mercer Investments LLC bought 17,900 shares of NYSE:FNV for a total holding of 55,580. The trade had a 4.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.71.

On 11/03/2022, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $118.53 per share and a market cap of $22.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 18.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mercer Investments LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 4,029 shares. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $341.315 per share and a market cap of $257.73Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Mercer Investments LLC bought 23,665 shares of NYSE:CCU for a total holding of 271,420. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.06.

On 11/03/2022, United Breweries Co Inc traded for a price of $10.75 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned -26.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Breweries Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mercer Investments LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTWV by 1,925 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.99.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $122.025 per share and a market cap of $788.62Mil. The stock has returned -18.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

