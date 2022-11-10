Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, congratulates Preston Hopson, Tetra Tech General Counsel, on his selection as 2022 Diversity Counsel of the Year by the Association of Corporate Council (ACC) Southern California Chapter. The award recognizes Mr. Hopson’s leadership within the in-house legal community and his commitment and ability to improve the diversity of the legal profession in Southern California.

“On behalf of everyone at Tetra Tech, I am pleased to congratulate Mr. Hopson on this well-deserved recognition of his ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Mr. Hopson has made an impact both in the legal community and within Tetra Tech. With his leadership, we have formalized and expanded our global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program, which is led by and truly responsive to the diverse needs of employees across our global operations.”

Since joining Tetra Tech in 2018, Mr. Hopson helped launch Tetra Tech’s global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Program as a founding member of our DEI Council. He is one of the founders and executive sponsor for Tetra Tech’s inaugural Employee Resource Group, BELIEVE (Black Employees Leading in Innovation, Enthusiasm, Vision, and Excellence). Tetra Tech and BELIEVE partnered with the National Society of Black Engineers to develop and increase the number of Black engineers and scientists who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.

Mr. Hopson also has a long history of supporting diverse representation in the legal community. He has served two terms on the ACC Southern California Chapter Board of Directors and actively participates in ACC diversity initiatives. He is a mentor for the Black General Counsel 2025 Project to prepare Black lawyers to become General Counsel of public companies. Mr. Hopson previously served on the executive board of African American Attorneys in Downtown Firms and the executive committee of the National Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. He also founded a program to introduce underrepresented Los Angeles high school students to the legal profession.

Mr. Hopson said, “I am honored to be included in the ranks of the accomplished recipients of the Diversity Counsel Award. I take my commitment to furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion and corporate social responsibility seriously, both within the legal community and at Tetra Tech. I am incredibly proud to continue to work with my Tetra Tech colleagues to advance important DEI initiatives not only in our workplaces, but also in the communities where we live and work across the world.”

As part of the Diversity Counsel award, Mr. Hopson has chosen the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles to receive a $5,000 grant from ACC Southern California Chapter.

About Tetra+Tech

