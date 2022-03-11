WESCAP Management Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $262.00Mil. The top holdings were RSP(9.87%), DBEF(8.36%), and IHDG(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESCAP Management Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 190,488 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.245 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 24,533 shares in ARCA:DXJ, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.21 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $64.71 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned 4.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 20,527-share investment in NAS:VCIT. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.71 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.33 per share and a market cap of $37.11Bil. The stock has returned -18.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 31,346 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.86 per share and a market cap of $89.67Bil. The stock has returned -24.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

WESCAP Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SCZ by 22,564 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $9.57Bil. The stock has returned -31.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

