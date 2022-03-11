Flaharty Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $486.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(6.72%), FPE(6.61%), and FTSL(6.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Flaharty Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 263,696-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 5.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.2 per share and a market cap of $34.49Bil. The stock has returned -22.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 593,286 shares in ARCA:CBND, giving the stock a 3.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.36 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, CBND traded for a price of $33.69 per share and a market cap of $87.59Mil. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 437,178 shares in ARCA:SPIB, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.43 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $30.885 per share and a market cap of $6.00Bil. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC bought 31,042 shares of ARCA:BOND for a total holding of 293,657. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.1.

On 11/03/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $87.6137 per share and a market cap of $2.91Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC bought 128,709 shares of ARCA:FPE for a total holding of 1,921,791. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.42.

On 11/03/2022, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $16.405 per share and a market cap of $5.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.