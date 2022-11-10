Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Publication of 2022 Climate Risk Report

9 minutes ago
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (

NYSE:PXD, Financial) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") announced today the publication of its 2022 Climate Risk Report. The publication of this report highlights Pioneer’s progress toward integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into the Company’s governance structure, business strategy and planning process, and risk management practice. The 2022 report provides numerous positive updates since the inaugural publication in 2021, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to improving its environmental, social and governance metrics.

About Pioneer

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005504/en/

WRITTEN BY

