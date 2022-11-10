Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( NYSE:PXD, Financial) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") announced today the publication of its 2022 Climate Risk Report. The publication of this report highlights Pioneer’s progress toward integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into the Company’s governance structure, business strategy and planning process, and risk management practice. The 2022 report provides numerous positive updates since the inaugural publication in 2021, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to improving its environmental, social and governance metrics.

