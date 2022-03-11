SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $19.00Mil. The top holdings were CODI(8.00%), NXDT(4.20%), and PSEC(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMH CAPITAL ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 58,918-share investment in NYSE:VICI. Previously, the stock had a 7.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.02 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $31.7 per share and a market cap of $30.83Bil. The stock has returned 13.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.15 and a price-sales ratio of 11.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 29,134 shares in NYSE:ONL, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.26 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Orion Office REIT Inc traded for a price of $9.04 per share and a market cap of $519.91Mil. The stock has returned -62.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orion Office REIT Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The guru sold out of their 3,751-share investment in NYSE:WPC. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.57 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, W.P. Carey Inc traded for a price of $74.2291 per share and a market cap of $15.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 7,566 shares in NYSE:STOR, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.41 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $31.685 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,053-share investment in NYSE:KMI. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.78 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $17.87 per share and a market cap of $40.23Bil. The stock has returned 12.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

