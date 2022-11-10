The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG, Financial) will webcast the presentation from the P&G Investor Day 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Time). Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Moeller; Chief Financial Officer, Andre Schulten; and other P&G executives will discuss P&G's integrated strategic choices for balanced growth and value creation.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 2:00 P.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

Category: PG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005173/en/