Paulson Wealth Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $186.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(15.41%), IWD(14.49%), and EFA(9.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 394,030-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 8.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.92 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $40.88 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -6.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 76,511 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.67 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.8 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 172,779 shares. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.38 per share and a market cap of $19.83Bil. The stock has returned -31.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 67,137 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 158,683. The trade had a 3.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.7 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought 26,806 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 135,984. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.63.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $210.485 per share and a market cap of $56.63Bil. The stock has returned -28.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 8.34.

