Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $803.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(14.11%), GOOGL(13.13%), and REGN(12.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 101,625-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $89.46 per share and a market cap of $237.63Bil. The stock has returned -72.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought 89,992 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 500,797. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.3.

On 11/03/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $72.34 per share and a market cap of $56.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought 84,676 shares of NAS:HIBB for a total holding of 463,695. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.51.

On 11/03/2022, Hibbett Inc traded for a price of $60.59 per share and a market cap of $768.71Mil. The stock has returned -34.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hibbett Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 578,313-share investment in NAS:MACK. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.62 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $3.81 per share and a market cap of $51.09Mil. The stock has returned -20.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.74 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.45.

The guru sold out of their 52,574-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.72 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $38.73 per share and a market cap of $31.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

