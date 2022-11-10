ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced new solutions to help digitize today’s most pressing workplace productivity challenges. The latest capabilities – Automated+service+suggestions, Service+Request+Playbook, and Workplace+Scenario+Planning – are built on the ServiceNow platform and accelerate automation of complex, often offline processes for enterprises and government agencies, helping to improve service operations as well as customer, employee, and constituent experiences.

“With macro-economic influences like inflation and supply chain disruptions continuing to impact the market, leaders are adopting a digital-first strategy,” said Mickey North Rizza, group vice president at IDC. “More than ever before, it is becoming essential for companies to provide employees and customers with reliable products that create seamless experiences that deliver value fast.”

Coming quickly on the heels of the recent Tokyo+Platform+release, ServiceNow is helping customers unlock more value and cost-savings with new innovations that drive greater efficiency.

“Our customers’ greatest challenges are our greatest inspiration. CIOs are looking for technology that addresses modern workplace issues to quickly accelerate value across their organization. At ServiceNow, we’re working hard to roll out new features that meet the growing needs of our customers,” said CJ Desai, chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “Only the ServiceNow platform has the flexibility and extensibility to work in any type of organization, anywhere, to remove the complexity from everyday work.”

Automated service suggestions

Robust service operations begin with a technical blueprint. Organizations need to quickly map IT business services and application usage to the technology components that constitute them. However,IT operators and service mapping analysts often struggle to build and maintain service maps due to excessive manual processes, changing environments, and a lack of visibility across the enterprise.

Automated+service+suggestions – available through Service+Mapping+Plus – uses machine learning to automatically analyze an organization’s network traffic and suggest entry points for business-critical services. IT departments can now create a high-fidelity service map of infrastructure and middleware with a few simple clicks, saving valuable time and money, while generating more accurate enterprise-wide mapping, arming organizations with the service-relevant insights they need to make decisions and respond to emergent IT events quickly. For example, if an organization’s email servers have an outage, service mapping will allow IT teams to quickly identify the other systems and applications that power those servers so teams can narrow down and solve the problem easily.

Service Request Playbook for Public Sector

Governments are striving to better respond to inbound service requests (such as 311 in the US). Reliance on outdated systems and processes creates costly gaps and hinders the constituent experience.

Service+Request+Playbook – built on ServiceNow Public+Sector+Digital+Services – is a pre-packaged application purpose-built to digitize and automate the service request process, helping government workers improve efficiency and consistency, while empowering them to monitor the progress of back-office teams. In addition, the public can easily request services and track status anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

Workplace Scenario Planning

Hybrid work models mean businesses must learn to reconfigure space and manage change for individual employees and entire departments while ensuring resources – like heat and electricity – are used responsibly. This is often a manual, complex, and paper-based process for workplace and facilities teams.

Workplace+Scenario+Planning – part of Workplace+Service+Delivery – helps organizations operate more strategically across workspace planning efforts to better manage spend and improve the office experience. Space planners can design, compare, and experiment with various space allocation scenarios using a visual drag and drop interface before deploying changes in an office, therefore optimizing space, saving money, and providing a more collaborative and productive office experience.

What customers are saying about ServiceNow’s latest innovations:

The State of South Dakota

“The State of South Dakota continues to innovate with ServiceNow to make service delivery simple and seamless for residents, businesses, and visitors, and our efforts are already paying off,” said Pat Snow, chief technology officer at State of South Dakota. “We’re thrilled to see ServiceNow’s continued commitment to government digital transformation to improve experiences from request to resolution.”

The State of Florida

"From the moment our team began supporting Florida’s response to Hurricane Ian, ServiceNow Public Sector Digital Services has been the foundation for what I truly believe was the most rapid and robust digital response to a natural disaster in history,” said James Grant, chief information officer for the State of Florida. “Standing up missing.fl.gov less than 24 hours after Iandfall to help report missing persons, developing inventory management to support the first deployment of Starlink terminals in response to a natural disaster, and helping determine missing persons had been found by ingesting and then correlating data from every source possible including the launch of safe.fl.gov, the use AI contact center capabilities to for more than 44,000 phone numbers and more than 20,000 unique households, and the ingestion of more than 100,000 locations tagged by urban search and rescue teams in the field was all facilitated by Public Sector Digital Services. After seeing what was possible on the ServiceNow platform in a completely reactive posture, I’m really excited to see what we can do for the Floridians we serve when we can get back to a proactive posture and continue our mission to revolutionize the delivery of government services by leveraging the power of digital.”

