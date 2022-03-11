Patriot Investment Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9721 Cogdill Road, Suite 101 Knoxville, TN 37932

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 238 stocks valued at a total of $970.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(21.49%), BND(7.35%), and VCIT(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought 45,887 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 1,161,662. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $186.165 per share and a market cap of $253.19Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 56,169 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $82.45 per share and a market cap of $38.36Bil. The stock has returned -19.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 48,060 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.62 per share and a market cap of $79.61Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 43,531 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.506 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought 7,149 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 14,044. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $340.9 per share and a market cap of $257.73Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.