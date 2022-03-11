KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8000 TOWERS CRESCENT DRIVE VIENNA, VA 22182

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $188.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(21.24%), VO(8.31%), and SHY(7.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 171,776 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 184,725. The trade had a 7.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.57 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -5.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 60,429 shares of ARCA:FLTR for a total holding of 531,128. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.69.

On 11/03/2022, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $24.726 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 16,417 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.94.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.285 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.10.

KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 4,169 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 11/03/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $129.02 per share and a market cap of $39.19Bil. The stock has returned -1.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

During the quarter, KFA Private Wealth Group, LLC bought 1,395 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 111,300. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $372.27 per share and a market cap of $282.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

