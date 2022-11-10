WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. ( COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced upcoming presentations for bezuclastinib at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) being held in New Orleans, LA from December 10-13, 2022. The company will also host a virtual investor event on December 12 that will be accessible via conference call and webcast, with full details to be made available closer to the date.



Oral presentation details:

Preliminary Safety and Efficacy from Apex, a Phase 2 Study of Bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a Novel, Highly Selective, Potent KIT D816V Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, in Adults with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM)

Presenter: Daniel DeAngelo, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Division of Leukemia at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Towards Personalized Medicine in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Mastocytosis: New and Repurposed Drugs for Unmet Clinical Needs

Publication Number: 626

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 217-219

Trials-in-session poster details:

Summit: A 3-Part, Phase 2 Study of Bezuclastinib (CGT9486), an Oral, Selective, and Potent KIT D816V Inhibitor, in Adult Patients with Nonadvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM)

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Publication Number: 3041

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO.

