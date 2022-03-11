Rye Brook Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $137.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(29.08%), EWJ(14.77%), and LQD(11.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rye Brook Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rye Brook Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IBB by 56,090 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $126.09 per share and a market cap of $8.00Bil. The stock has returned -21.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought 107,200 shares of ARCA:EWJ for a total holding of 414,000. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.56.

On 11/03/2022, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $49.72 per share and a market cap of $8.41Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

Rye Brook Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VGK by 104,400 shares. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $48.785 per share and a market cap of $12.96Bil. The stock has returned -25.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Rye Brook Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 19,300 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/03/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $263.03 per share and a market cap of $144.84Bil. The stock has returned -31.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.62.

Rye Brook Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KWEB by 98,700 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 11/03/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $20.45 per share and a market cap of $4.23Bil. The stock has returned -55.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

