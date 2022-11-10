Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present initial data from the safety lead-in portion of its ongoing SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 clinical trial at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. The SELECT-AML-1 trial is evaluating tamibarotene, Syros’ first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in patients with newly diagnosed, unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with RARA gene overexpression.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Initial Results from SELECT-AML-1, a Phase 2 study of Tamibarotene in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine in RARA-positive Newly Diagnosed AML Patients Ineligible for Standard Induction Chemotherapy

Session Title: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster I

Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT (6:30 – 8:30 pm ET)

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 1444

The abstract is now available online on the ASH Conference website at:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hematology.org%2Fmeetings%2Fannual-meeting.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (%40SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

