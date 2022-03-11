Quaero Capital S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $110.00Mil. The top holdings were ENPH(10.78%), ALB(7.82%), and SEDG(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quaero Capital S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 353,383-share investment in NAS:TRMD. Previously, the stock had a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.99 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, TORM PLC traded for a price of $29.24 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned 254.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TORM PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Quaero Capital S.A. bought 22,574 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 78,310. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 11/03/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $76.82 per share and a market cap of $150.42Bil. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.45 and a price-sales ratio of 7.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:HASI by 37,000 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.3.

On 11/03/2022, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc traded for a price of $25.47 per share and a market cap of $2.21Bil. The stock has returned -57.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21 and a price-sales ratio of 13.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:LOGI, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.57 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Logitech International SA traded for a price of $48.56 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -38.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logitech International SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 19,000-share investment in NYSE:TRGP. Previously, the stock had a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.68 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Targa Resources Corp traded for a price of $67.54 per share and a market cap of $15.24Bil. The stock has returned 24.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Targa Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 78.23, a price-book ratio of 7.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

