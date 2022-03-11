Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 241 stocks valued at a total of $41.00Mil. The top holdings were IEI(17.80%), VVNT(0.63%), and RNR(0.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,007,586-share investment in ARCA:STIP. Previously, the stock had a 69.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.03 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.7 per share and a market cap of $12.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 14,223 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 11/03/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.51 per share and a market cap of $12.05Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 39,422 shares in NYSE:VVNT, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.61 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Vivint Smart Home Inc traded for a price of $7.36 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -24.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vivint Smart Home Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,830 shares in NYSE:RNR, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.75 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $160.87 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned 6.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 16,542 shares in NYSE:TNP, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.97 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd traded for a price of $18.0036 per share and a market cap of $515.45Mil. The stock has returned 101.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

