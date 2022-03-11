Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

60 RAILROAD PL SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY 12866

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $29.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.92%), XLE(8.93%), and AMZN(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ITCI by 10,900 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 11/03/2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc traded for a price of $48.065 per share and a market cap of $4.46Bil. The stock has returned 2.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.81 and a price-sales ratio of 30.71.

The guru established a new position worth 10,130 shares in ARCA:TAN, giving the stock a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.69 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Invesco Solar ETF traded for a price of $70.607 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Solar ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought 5,526 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 8,326. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $85.95 per share and a market cap of $1,114.88Bil. The stock has returned -41.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-book ratio of 4.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 3,533-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.42 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $140.965 per share and a market cap of $382.35Bil. The stock has returned -4.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,203 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.4 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $265.91 per share and a market cap of $143.90Bil. The stock has returned 29.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-book ratio of 59.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

