Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(31.02%), USFR(17.94%), and VEU(8.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 186,695 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 747,070. The trade had a 4.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/03/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.3 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 22,231 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 356,249. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $186.165 per share and a market cap of $253.19Bil. The stock has returned -19.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.11.

The guru sold out of their 31,775-share investment in NAS:SHV. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.67 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.8 per share and a market cap of $23.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners, LLC bought 18,021 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 388,944. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.3 per share and a market cap of $29.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 26,615 shares in BATS:PJUL, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.17 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July traded for a price of $29.3199 per share and a market cap of $497.24Mil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

