Schr%26ouml%3Bdinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that new preclinical data on its CDC7 inhibitor, SGR-2921, will be presented during a poster session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 64th Annual Meeting taking place virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana, December 10-13, 2022.

CDC7 is a cell cycle kinase involved in DNA replication and is an important activator of replication stress and DNA damage responses. CDC7 inhibition is considered a promising therapeutic approach for the treatment of cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Schrödinger is advancing SGR-2921 through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies with plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the second half of 2023.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Inhibition of CDC7 with SGR-2921 in AML models results in enhanced DNA damage and anti-leukemic activity as monotherapy and in combination with standard of care agents

Abstract number: 2653

Date & time: Sunday,December 11, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

