Leo H. Evart, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $66.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(14.87%), SCHG(10.94%), and BND(8.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leo H. Evart, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Leo H. Evart, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 91,235 shares. The trade had a 8.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.11 per share and a market cap of $37.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Leo H. Evart, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 32,975 shares. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 11/03/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.87 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -32.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Leo H. Evart, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 33,952 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 11/03/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.86 per share and a market cap of $7.04Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Leo H. Evart, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 4,735 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 11/03/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72 per share and a market cap of $12.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 6,850-share investment in ARCA:TBUX. Previously, the stock had a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.72 during the quarter.

On 11/03/2022, T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.3113 per share and a market cap of $50.73Mil. The stock has returned -2.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.62.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

