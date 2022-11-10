Pirates become first MLB team to leverage VERB’s suite of interactive, video-based sales solutions



VERB receives approval from Major League Baseball Advanced Media for league-wide use

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced that the Company has entered into a multi-year partnership with its first Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the Pennsylvania-based Pittsburgh Pirates (“the Pirates”), to deploy VERB’s suite of sales enablement solutions in driving ticket and merchandise sales and engaging with Pirates fans through interactive, shoppable digital content.

“Following an extremely successful pilot test of VERB’s interactive video technology, we are excited to be the first MLB team to add the technology to our marketing and digital strategy going forward,” said Carey Cox, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing of the Pittsburgh Pirates. “VERB’s technology empowers us to capitalize on our digital assets and content strategies in growing ticket and merchandise sales as we look to more effectively interact with Pirates fans.”

“We are thrilled to add the Pittsburgh Pirates to our growing sports entertainment vertical that now includes teams across three of the four major professional sports leagues in North America. The Pirates, a team focused on innovation, recognized tremendous success from our initial pilot tests with some of the highest click-through rates we have seen to date,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “The data shows the power of our interactive video technology to drive meaningful engagement with fans. Even more exciting is that we are approved for league-wide use in both the NBA and MLB after the Pirates secured MLBAM approval for the use of our technology going forward.

“The incredible growth of our new sports entertainment vertical provides high visibility to VERB’s underlying technology as teams, leagues, retailers, and manufacturers look to capitalize and monetize their digital content strategies,” added Cutaia. “We are pleased to work with the Pittsburgh Pirates and look forward to expanding our presence across the sports entertainment vertical domestically and internationally in the weeks and months ahead.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

