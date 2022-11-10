Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today that it will be participating in the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 8, 2022.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 8, at 9:05 a.m. CT (10:05 a.m. ET). A link to the live webcast of the presentation and additional company information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Hayward’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hayward.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006257/en/