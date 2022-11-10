Today, Chase Home Lending announced the expansion of its $5,000 Homebuyer Grant program to nearly 5,000 Hispanic and Latino communities in 20 markets across the country. The grant can be applied toward two of the biggest barriers to homeownership—the upfront cash needed for a down payment and closing costs.

“This grant supports Chase’s long-term, comprehensive commitment toward uplifting and empowering Black, Hispanic, and Latino neighborhoods,” said Cerita Battles, head of Community and Affordable Lending at Chase. “The industry continues to be challenged to think differently in how we approach racial equity and closing the wealth gap through homeownership. We believe expanding our $5,000 Homebuyer Grant program is a step in the right direction and a direct investment in American families and the diverse communities in which they live and thrive.”

The $5,000 Homebuyer Grant:

Is available on DreaMaker, Standard Agency, FHA and VA mortgages.

Can be used toward closing costs, down payment, and/or for mortgage points that can reduce the interest rate.

Can be combined with the $500 Homebuyer Education Benefit when purchasing a home with a DreaMaker mortgage and completing an approved course.

Is available on properties located in designated census tracts.

Is eligible for purchase mortgages on a primary residence only.

Chase first rolled out the $5,000 Homebuyer Grant in 6,700 predominantly Black census tracts across the country in 2021. It prioritized majority-Black communities because of the stark gap in the homeownership rate—44.6% for Black people compared to 74.2% for White people, according to the 2021 State of Housing in Black America report from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

While the rate for Hispanic and Latino people was 48.4% in 2021 (U.S. Census Bureau), the Urban Institute expects the group to account for 70% of homeownership growth over the next 20 years. Additionally, 40.8% of Latino adults under 45 are mortgage-ready today, according to the 2021 State of Hispanic Homeownership from the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

“The Chase Homebuyer Grant helps alleviate some of the stress that comes with down payment and closing costs. Those are two of the biggest hurdles I see clients struggle with, even when they are putting down less than 20%,” said Fredy Peñaranda, owner of Fredy Peñaranda Team at eXp Realty, based in Houston. “The grant truly makes housing more accessible for buyers in Black and Hispanic communities—even more so when coupled with other Chase resources or grants available at the local level.”

This grant is part of a special purpose credit program (SPCP) that Chase developed in accordance with federal legal requirements. It’s available for purchases of properties in communities identified by the U.S. Census as majority-Black, Hispanic or Latino.

To find out if a property qualifies for the $5,000 grant, click, call or visit+a+branch to speak to a Home Lending Advisor. Chase plans to launch a Homebuyer Assistance Finder search function on Chase.com later this year. Customers will be able to input an address to see whether the property is eligible for the Chase Homebuyer Grant and view additional financial assistance that may be available.

Additionally, Chase continues to add resources to support homeownership for all customers:

Veterans Purchase Closing Cost Benefit—Chase recently announced a %242%2C000+VA+Purchase+Closing+Cost+Benefit for veterans, servicemembers and their families purchasing a home with a VA mortgage loan. It’s also stackable with Chase’s Homebuyer Grant, up to $5,000 in eligible neighborhoods, and the $5,000 Closing+Guarantee.

Steps To Homeownership—Chase has rolled out a new homebuyer education program in partnership with select non-profits. Steps To Homeownership is intended to support consumers who are not yet financially ready to purchase a home, but are committed to taking the necessary steps to prepare. Budgeting guidance, credit counseling and a financial health assessment are offered to prospective buyers through this program. Chase has forged partnerships with nonprofit organizations that provide housing counseling in more than 20 markets nationwide.

Beginner To Buyer Podcast—Chase has launched Spanish episodes of its Beginner+To+Buyer podcast on+YouTube. The podcast breaks down the homebuying process—especially helpful for first-time buyers—with episodes that address common fears or misconceptions about buying a home, including where to start and how to navigate what can feel like an overwhelming process.

