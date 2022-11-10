CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) ( XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Sidotti & Company LLC - November Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Registration: Sidoti & Co November 9-10 2022 Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference Registration

A.G.P.’s Virtual Biotech Conference

Registration: Alliance Global Partners Nov 30th-Dec 1st 2022 Virtual Biotech Investor Conference Registration

Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovereds

Registration: Singular Research's Best of the Uncovereds Conference Dec. 8th 2022 San Francisco Registration

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead program in XRx-008 for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO Nick Rigopulos, Director of Communications [email protected] or +1 403 455 7727 [email protected] or +1 617 901 0785 Media Inquiries, David Melamed, Ph.D. [email protected] or +1 212 845 4225

