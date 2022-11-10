Starting today, thanks to new agreements signed between Helbiz Media and two partners, Athletic Sport Group and Dharma Media Pty Ltd with GLOBO TV, the Italian Serie BKT Championship will be broadcast for the first time in Australia, New Zealand and Africa (excluding North Africa).

"The new agreements with Athletic Sport Group and Dharma Media Pty Ltd. represent another important step in the development of the international distribution of the B League by including entire continents (Africa and Australia) where Serie BKT had never been broadcast before,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. ”Thanks to the new partners of Helbiz Media and the BKT Series the potential pool of fans is enriched by millions more, who will be able to immediately follow this exciting season where prestigious and competitive clubs compete." (Graphic: Business Wire)

The two new partners will acquire exclusive audiovisual rights from Helbiz Media to broadcast in Australia, New Zealand, and Africa, all BKT Series matches in full HD, both live and replays, as well as highlights for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons.

This continues Helbiz Media's international distribution of the BKT Series, which already includes agreements with several broadcasters and platforms in the U.S., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Balkans, Greece, Spain, Latin America, Indonesia, Israel, Romania, Poland, and Brazil.

"A statistic established that there are 300,000 people who speak our language in these territories. The figure motivated us, as Lega B, to strongly pursue an agreement that would allow us to be close to them, to the many fans of our teams and to build Italian soccer’s presence in these countries. In addition, we will also be present in Africa, a continent that in terms of age and growing interest in soccer represents a fundamental basin for the growth of Serie BKT,” said Mauro Balata, President of the BKT Series.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates electric scooters, bicycles, and mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with more than 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. With 4.7 million registered users, Helbiz is expanding its products and services for urban living to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services, and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Helbiz Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helbiz, was established with the dual mission of developing, managing and delivering audiovisual entertainment content to consumers, while serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group, making the most of all the promotional resources Helbiz has to offer available to advertising investors. As part of this offering, Helbiz Media announces that it has acquired the OTT rights to the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons, 2021-2024. The content offering service, Helbiz Live, will be usable through digital by launching an innovative offer, linking the world of soccer and entertainment to micro-mobility through Subscription + Cashback for mobility.

