SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that four abstracts highlighting ziftomenib, the Company’s potent and selective menin inhibitor, have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held in New Orleans from December 10-13, 2022.



“We are honored that several abstracts showcasing our menin inhibitor program have been selected for presentation, including an oral presentation of updated data from our KOMET-001 trial of ziftomenib in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia,” said Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kura Oncology. “We look forward to sharing more details on the program, building upon its potential to make a substantial impact in improving patient outcomes in an important area of unmet need.”

Session titles and information for the four abstracts are listed below and are now available on the ASH online itinerary planner.

Update on a Phase 1/2 First-in-Human Study of the Menin-KMT2A (MLL) Inhibitor Ziftomenib (KO-539) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Relapsed/Refractory AML

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022; 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM CT

Oral Presentation Time: 10:15 AM CT

Location: New Orleans, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Rooms 220-222

Publication Number: 64

Preclinical In Vivo Activity of the Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib (KO-539) in Pediatric KMT2A-Rearranged Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Session Name: 618. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster I

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022; 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM CT

Location: New Orleans, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 1516

The Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib (KO-539) Synergizes with Agents Targeting Chromatin Regulation or Apoptosis and Sensitizes AML with MLL Rearrangement or NPM1 Mutation to Venetoclax

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster II

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CT

Location: New Orleans, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 2770

Novel Combination of Clinical Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib and the Nuclear Export Inhibitor Selinexor Synergistically Inhibit MLL-r AML

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III

Session Date and Time: Monday, December 12, 2022; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: New Orleans, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 3969

Copies of the presentations will be available on Kura's website at www.kuraoncology.com/pipeline/publications/ following presentation at the meeting.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib (KO-539), a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial (KOMET-001) for patients with relapsed/refractory AML, including patients with NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable FTI, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC. Kura is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (KURRENT-HN) of tipifarnib in combination with the PI3Kα inhibitor alpelisib to address larger genetic subsets of HNSCC patients, including those whose tumors are dependent on HRAS and/or PI3Kα pathways. The Company has also initiated a Phase 1 trial (KURRENT-LUNG) of tipifarnib in combination with osimertinib in treatment-naïve locally advanced/metastatic EGFR mutated NSCLC. Kura intends to perform initial clinical evaluation with tipifarnib while in parallel advancing KO-2806, the Company’s next-generation FTI, through IND-enabling studies. For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of ziftomenib, and the opportunity of the KOMET-001 trial to make a substantial impact in improving patient outcomes in acute myeloid leukemia. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 3, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

