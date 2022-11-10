J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced it ranked seventh on FreightWaves’ 2023 FreightTech 25 list recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the transportation industry.

“Innovation and creativity play an integral role in every aspect of our business,” said Shelley Simpson, president at J.B. Hunt. “As we continue to embrace the transformation of the transportation logistics industry, it is our focus to generate new opportunities and create value for our customers by leveraging the expertise of our people, our industry-leading technology, and our capacity to deliver.”

The 2023 FreightTech 25 were revealed during the F3: Future of Freight Festival on November 3, marking the fifth consecutive year J.B. Hunt has received the distinction. Companies selected for the FreightTech 25 are among those in the FreightTech 100, a list compiled by FreightWaves based on an external group of CEOs, leaders, and additional industry professionals. The FreightTech 25 are determined by a point system in which each panelist ranks the companies from 1 to 25, and those earning the highest points receive the honor. The full list is available on the FreightWaves website.

Over the last year, J.B. Hunt has made significant advancements that further its mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America:

The company has made substantial investments in its technology platform, J.B. Hunt 360 °® to expand reach and capability, enhance visibility of freight to more carriers, streamline the booking process and reduce or eliminate ineffective daily tasks.

to expand reach and capability, enhance visibility of freight to more carriers, streamline the booking process and reduce or eliminate ineffective daily tasks. J.B. Hunt expanded its drop-and-hook freight program J.B. Hunt 360box ® with more than 13,000 trailers available. With its ability to turn loads faster, reduce empty miles and improve driver productivity, 360box continues to improve efficiency for shippers and carriers.

with more than 13,000 trailers available. With its ability to turn loads faster, reduce empty miles and improve driver productivity, 360box continues to improve efficiency for shippers and carriers. In March, J.B. Hunt announced it plans to grow its intermodal fleet to as many as 150,000 containers in the next three to five years as part of a joint initiative with BNSF Railway to relieve capacity constraints.

Since opening its first transloading service facility in November 2021, J.B. Hunt has launched three additional operations, expanding its transloading service footprint to encompass four of the largest ocean ports and the largest land port of entry into the U.S.

J.B. Hunt announced a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo in January to complete the first fully autonomous transport in the upcoming years. The two launched an ongoing pilot in June to deliver goods for J.B. Hunt customer Wayfair, one of the world’s largest destinations for the home.

J.B. Hunt operates one of the largest company-owned fleets in North America with approximately 113,000 intermodal containers, 24,000 tractors and 41,000 trailers. The company’s J.B. Hunt 360 technology platform is an industry leader in digital freight matching and provides shippers with access to nearly one million trucks through qualified third-party carriers across the country.

