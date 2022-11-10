ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of six new model homes at its 100 West community in Anaheim, California. Conveniently located in the heart of Orange County, this exclusive gated community offers the best in urban living with modern two- and three-story townhomes, including a selection of homes featuring rooftop decks. 100 West residents also enjoy a suite of amenities, including a pool, spa, dog park, barbecue area, recreational grass area, and walkable paseos throughout the community.

Centered amid Southern California's abundant attractions, 100 West is a community of 292 homes with nine open-concept home designs across three distinct luxury collections. The homes offer 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, and 1,242 to over 2,000 square feet of living space. Select homes also feature rooftop decks perfect for enjoying the Southern California weather. Toll Brothers homes in 100 West are priced from the upper $700,000s.

“100 West provides home buyers the opportunity to purchase a luxury home in Anaheim at a price that fits their needs, complete with the superior design and quality craftsmanship they expect from Toll Brothers,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We invite home buyers to tour our six beautiful new model homes at 100 West and be inspired by the possibilities.”

100 West is located in central Anaheim, close to the Anaheim GardenWalk, Disneyland, the Packing District, historic Downtown Anaheim, and the Platinum Triangle. Easy access to major freeways and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) make 100 West ideally situated in highly sought-after Orange County. Students have a short commute to Chapman University, the University of California Irvine, and California State University in Fullerton. Huntington Beach and its pier serve as a perfect getaway just minutes away, or residents can enjoy upscale shopping and dining at South Coast Plaza or explore the Santa Ana River Trail to hike or bike to the coast.

The new model homes are open daily at the 100 West Sales Center located at 1201 W Bushell Street in Anaheim. For more information on 100 West by Toll Brothers visit 100WestNewHomes.com, or call 866-232-1631.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

