Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $35 million, five-year, single-award contract to increase water use efficiency and conservation in Jordan.

Through the USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity, Tetra Tech will provide science-based solutions to the Government of Jordan, private sector equipment suppliers, farmers, and other stakeholders to increase water security through improved water resource management. Tetra Tech technical experts will support the development of market-based approaches to foster water conservation and the adoption of technologies and policies that promote water efficiency and the use of alternative water sources.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to increase the sustainable management of water resources in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to advance water security in Jordan to mitigate the effects of climate change.”

About %3Cb%3ETetra+Tech%3C%2Fb%3E

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

