The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) sets ambitious goals for a cleaner and more equitable energy future that also creates jobs and contributes to a strong economy. To help achieve those goals, CEJA calls on ComEd to file a multi-year grid plan and to file new rates. ComEd today announced its intent to file, along with its grid plan, a four-year rate plan that closely aligns with the state’s goal of long-term investments to support clean energy and decarbonization in Illinois. ComEd intends to file these plans with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) in January 2023.

“A strong, dynamic grid is essential to meeting the state’s ambitious clean energy and decarbonization goals to combat climate change, improve local air quality and lift up the communities that need it most,” said ComEd+CEO+Gil+Quiniones. “These plans will provide the foundation for a grid that is resilient, flexible, and intelligent to withstand more frequent and severe weather due to climate change and enable technologies like solar, battery storage and fleets of electric vehicles.”

These plans will provide the ICC, customers and stakeholders insight and an opportunity to provide input into the delivery service investments and rates required over the period from 2024 through 2027 to support the delivery of clean, reliable and resilient electricity to its customers.

ComEd is delivering the highest levels of service in its history, providing families and businesses the reliable and resilient clean energy they need and deserve. In fact, ComEd’s reliability performance for the first nine months of 2022 was highest on record for any year in company history. This strong performance would not be possible if not for smart grid improvements that began in 2011. At the same time, ComEd’s rates are among the lowest in America. As of December 2021, the average residential rate was 21 percent below the average for the nation’s top 10 metro areas, and as a percentage of median income, ComEd’s residential electricity charges rank among the lowest in the nation.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit %3Ci%3EComEd.com%3C%2Fi%3E and connect with the company on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EYouTube%3C%2Fi%3E

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005940/en/