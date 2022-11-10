Selina Hospitality PLC. ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA) announced today that Company representatives will attend the 2nd Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 21, 2022, at 9:15-9:55 AM in Track 2.

Selina representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and Selina's business.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook+or YouTube.

Download the Selina app on the App+Store or Google+Play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005988/en/