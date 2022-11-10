Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, today announced a new integration with OD Link, a software by Optometrists for Optometrists.

The partnership brings Weave’s suite of communication tools like two-way texting, VoIP phone calls, online scheduling, automated appointment reminders and more to OD Link’s customer base. The integration deepens Weave’s penetration into one of its core verticals — Optometry — with over 10 independent integrations to vision care systems of record. A leader in the optometry technology space since 2015, Weave is committed to improving patient experience and office efficiency for vision care professionals.

“Vision care professionals and Optometrists are under more pressure than ever to operate their offices efficiently and effectively,” said Weave CEO Brett White. “Our new integration with OD Link helps more offices leverage the technology they need to deliver top-notch patient experiences.”

Integration Features & Benefits

In addition to the core Weave functionality of VoIP, two-way text messaging, and email marketing, this integration unlocks:

Eyewear Ready – Send patients a text automatically when their eyewear is ready for pickup

– Send patients a text automatically when their eyewear is ready for pickup Data Sync – Keep all your patient contact and appointment info current in Weave with regular, automatic updates from OD Link

– Keep all your patient contact and appointment info current in Weave with regular, automatic updates from OD Link Confirmation Writebacks – Update OD Link with how a patient responds to appointment confirmation texts so your schedule is always up to date

– Update OD Link with how a patient responds to appointment confirmation texts so your schedule is always up to date Auto Recall – Send patients due for recall an automated notice, prompting them to schedule their next appointment

– Send patients due for recall an automated notice, prompting them to schedule their next appointment Customized Messaging – Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status

– Create and send unique messages for each practitioner, appointment type, and appointment status Automated Review Requests – Grow your practice by sending a quick text automatically after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review

– Grow your practice by sending a quick text automatically after each appointment, inviting patients to leave a Google or Facebook review Text Preferences – Weave honors patient communication preferences, sending messages to those who have opted in

– Weave honors patient communication preferences, sending messages to those who have opted in Mobile Calendar – Always know who your next patient is by easily viewing your schedule from the Weave mobile app

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

About OD Link

OD Link is software written by an Optometrist for Optometrists. Our platform is unique. It allows us to quickly build and customize a solution with fewer clicks to quickly document. It can run locally or in the cloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006028/en/