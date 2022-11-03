Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 10, 2022!

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the JP Morgan Ultimate Services Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

