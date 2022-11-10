APP MONETIZATION COMPLIANCE FROM AGE GATE ADOPTION POWERS KIDOZ RECORD GROWTH

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its Q3 2022 network growth and corporate update.

Network Growth highlights Q3 2022 over Q2 2022 include:

503 million monetized impressions were delivered during the third quarter of 2022 recording 24.1% growth over the 405 million paid impressions delivered in the second quarter of 2022;

255 million video views were delivered during the quarter representing a 42% increase over the 180 million video views in the second quarter of 2022;

Over 170 Million rich media ads were played in the third quarter of 2022 for 23.6% growth over the 138 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Retains 2022 Revenue guidance of US$16M to US$18M, representing approximately 35% year over year growth.

Fiscal Q3 financial reports to be released November 14, 2022, and AGM 2022 to be held November 30,2022.

Market Position

The global mobile advertising market which is expected to hit $144 billion in 2022, has recently seen a slowdown in the second half of 2022 with significant revenue misses announced by Amazon, Google, Snapchat and many other major companies with advertising revenues. Most recently, Roblox announced the cessation of all advertising and sponsorship to the 47% of its player base that are under the age of 13. Kidoz has not experienced a downturn in advertising demand and in fact has seen strong double-digit growth in demand. Such powerful growth within the kids segment of advertising could be a signal of the growing acceptance that Kid-Safe advertising solutions are becoming a standard component in more advertising campaigns.

Kidoz specializes in safe and compliant monetization for app developers who are responsible for adhering to tight government regulations for advertising to children that come with high penalties if broken. In addition to government policy, app developers must follow the policies set by the platform owners, Apple and Google, who protect children with strict rules regarding data tracking and the requirement for apps that appeal to children to segment traffic with the use of an age gate. Age gates are the key to monetization compliance as app developers are then properly treating different cohorts of users in the appropriate way. As more app developers adopt safe and compliant monetization strategies through the use of age gates, Kidoz growth advances. While no official figures exist, Kidoz estimates less than 1% of apps currently use age gates in their monetization strategies so the potential for long-term sustained growth is high.

In Q3 2022, Kidoz continued on a high growth trajectory while remaining focused on profitability for the 2022 fiscal year. We anticipate over 50% of our annual business will be conducted in the upcoming Q4. The Kidoz network continues to grow rapidly in size and now boasts more than double the SDK app adoption than its closest direct mobile ad competitor. Kidoz continues to build value and trust with advertisers by facilitating pre-campaign contextual app list planning, live campaign optimizations, and detailed post-campaign reporting and analysis while maintaining Kidoz's niche offering of private, safe, and contextual advertising. Kidoz has added a large number of new exciting app publishers including leading organizations such as HyperBeard and Dramaton. These new partnerships increase Kidoz's market leadership position and will enable the Company to secure a larger share of the global mobile advertising market which according to Fortune Business Insights, "the mobile advertising market is projected to grow from $144.08 billion in 2022 to $621.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period."

The full Information Circular detailing the matters to be reviewed and voted on at AGM 2022 can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website at https://investor.kidoz.net/category/company/agm/ and will be held in Anguilla on November 30, 2022. The Form of Proxy (Proxy card) and voting instructions has been mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the meeting. The Form of Proxy Notice presents only a brief overview of the considerably more detailed information of the proposed resolutions to be voted on. The more complete information and rational as to the matters to be voted on can be reviewed in the Information Circular.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

