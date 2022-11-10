Company to Present New Data from On-Going Phase 1b Trial Evaluating Lead Candidate APVO436 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced acceptance of a poster presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 10-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Details of the presentation, which will be presented live, are as follows:

Title: "Updated Results from a Phase 1 Study of APVO436, a Novel Bispecific Anti-CD123 x Anti-CD3 ADAPTIR™ Molecule, in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome"

Date/Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Presenter: Justin M. Watts, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine Section Chief, Leukemia, Pap Corps Endowed Professor in Leukemia, Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to improve treatment outcomes of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

CONTACT:

Miriam Weber Miller

Aptevo Therapeutics

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Phone: 206-859-6628

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723685/Aptevo-Therapeutics-Announces-Poster-Presentation-at-the-64th-American-Society-of-Hematology-Annual-Meeting-and-Exposition



