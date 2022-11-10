MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)( FRA:M0YN, Financial) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:

Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit

Virtual Panel Presentation (Webcast)

November 10, 2022

11:45 a.m. EST / 5:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO

UBS 13th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference 2022

1x1 Meetings

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 17-18, 2022

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Frankfurt, Germany

November 28 - November 29, 2022

11:05 CET (on-site only)

Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference

1x1 Meetings

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

November 28-29, 2022

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Palm Beach, Florida, USA

November 30, 2022

8:45 a.m. EST / 2:45 p.m. CET

Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

New York, New York, USA

December 6, 2022

Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO

Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)( FRA:M0YN, Financial) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

