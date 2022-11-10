MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN, Financial) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022:
Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Space Summit
- Virtual Panel Presentation (Webcast)
- November 10, 2022
- 11:45 a.m. EST / 5:45 p.m. CET
- Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO
UBS 13th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference 2022
- 1x1 Meetings
- Palm Beach, Florida, USA
- November 17-18, 2022
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2022
- Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
- Frankfurt, Germany
- November 28 - November 29, 2022
- 11:05 CET (on-site only)
- Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
- 1x1 Meetings
- Scottsdale, Arizona, USA
- November 28-29, 2022
Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
- Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
- Palm Beach, Florida, USA
- November 30, 2022
- 8:45 a.m. EST / 2:45 p.m. CET
- Presenter: Bulent Altan, CEO
Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit
- Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
- New York, New York, USA
- December 6, 2022
- Presenter: Sven Meyer-Brunswick, C3PO
Further information regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN, Financial) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.
Investor Contact
Tom Dinges, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]
