PINWEEL offers adult consumers an enjoyable alternative to traditional cannabis products.

Made from 100% hemp extract, PINWEEL alternative cannabis ("Delta 8") products are legal throughout most of the United States.

The alternative cannabis product category is growing very rapidly and represents a tremendous opportunity for Charlie's.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2022 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space, today announced its national launch of PINWEEL, an alternative cannabis brand derived from 100% hemp extract. Incorporating proprietary live resin blends that include Delta 8, Delta 11, THC-O, THC-P and HHC, the PINWEEL product line offers adult consumers an exceptionally enjoyable alternative to alcohol and traditional cannabis products.

As more fully described at Pinweel.com and on social media @Pinweelpals, Charlie's newest blockbuster features distinctive, unapologetic flavors that adult consumerslove; "Peanut Butter & Jesus" and "Grand Daddy Purp" are two early favorites. Available in consumer-preferred 3 gram disposable and 2 gram cartridge formats,PINWEEL alternative cannabis products include proprietary live resin blends in three primary varieties:

Mild & Mellow: Comparable to a sativa cannabis strain

Light & Lit: Comparable to a hybrid strain

Heavy & Heady: Comparable to an indica cannabis strain

Because PINWEEL products contain only cannabinoids that are derived from the hemp plant, theyare not subject to the Controlled Substances Act and are legal throughout most of the United States. For this reason, and because millions of adult consumers prefer a "hangover-free buzz," the alternative cannabis ("Delta 8") category is growing very rapidly and represents an exciting opportunity for Charlie's. More than 90% of the Company's initial inventory has been reserved in pre-orders; Charlie's plans to fulfill new orders on a strictly first-come, first-served basis and has already made plans to introduce additional PINWEEL blends and flavors in 2023.

"The people of Charlie's have always been laser-focused on quality, transparency, and… introspective change," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operations Officer. "To this end, to create the innovative PINWEEL line, we crafted an array of purpose-driven alternative cannabis products that support relaxation, focus, creativity, and the overall ability to simply ‘smile and be happy.' Though Charlie's has a rich history creating new products and powerful brands, PINWEEL may well be our most successful launch ever!"

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative hemp-derived products and brands.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company's branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust .com , Pacha.co , and Pinweel.com.

PINWEEL products are not for use or sale to persons under the age of 21. The statements made regarding PINWEEL products have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult your health care provider about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

